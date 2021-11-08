DCCC: Supakit Seelanagae Finishes in Top 50 at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College men's golfer, Supakit Seelanagae earned the honor of an invitation to compete with the top amateurs at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai and put together a strong performance.

Seelanagae behind a score of 289 finished tied for 43rd out of 90-plus golfers in action as he played in all four rounds of the tournament making the cut on day three and four.

Invitations to the event were sent to the top players from 42 different Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) affiliated organizations over multiple countries.

The Conquistador golfer shot his best round of the tournament the first and second day as he shot an even par 71 in the first two rounds. He then carded a 73 in the third round and finished the tournament with a 74.

The Freshman from Thailand has enjoyed a solid fall season for the Conqs and is the highest ranked Conq in the NJCAA individual Top 150 Golfstat rankings coming in ranked 59th.

Seelanagae's participation and performance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship marks the first time a Conquistador golfer has participated in such event and he was the only JUCO player in the competition, also.