DCCC: Football Battles Garden City in First Round of Region VI KJCCC Playoffs

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Looking for a bit of redemption from the previous meeting the Dodge City Community College football team squared off with rival Garden City for the first round of the Region VI KJCCC playoffs on Sunday on the road.

While the Conquistadors held a 7-6 lead and drew within one possession late in the game, they saw their season come to an end with a 36-16 loss on the road, finishing the season at 3-6 for the Conqs.

After a three-and-out by the Conqs to open the game Garden City put together a 10-play drive spanning five minutes to take the early lead behind a touchdown pass, but the Broncbusters missed the PAT making it 6-0.

Conq defense would come up big with a fourth-down stop of Garden City inside the redzone with just under four minutes to go in the first half and the Conqs then put together a nine-play drive that covered 88 yards including a 44-yard pass from Rashad McKee to Willie Gaines but a fumble on the one-yard line stalled the Conqs drive.

Conqs got the ball back early in the second quarter and scored quickly in just under two minutes on a six-play drive covering 74 yards. McKee connected with Elisha Turner for what appeared to be a 71-yard touchdown, but a penalty made it just a 61-yard pass connection for the Conqs.

Three plays later the Conqs did visit the endzone as McKee found Fred Eaford for a 27-yard touchdown pass and with an extra point, Dodge City led 7-6. Garden City had a quick answer on the next drive with a 55-yard touchdown pass and then a two-point conversion to make it 14-7 and the Broncbusters added another touchdown before halftime making it 21-7 at intermission.

Garden City grew the lead to 24-7 in the third quarter after settling for a 20-yard field goal on a 12-play drive early in the second half. The Conqs on the next drive covered 83 yards in just under two minutes with McKee hitting Cameron Faison for a 48-yard touchdown pass and Conqs trailed by 10 at 24-14.

In the fourth quarter, the Conqs capitalized on penalties that pushed Garden City back towards their endzone and then a holding penalty in the endzone by Garden City gave the Conqs a safety to make it an eight-point game at 24-16 with 11:23 left in the game.

The Broncbusters would however find the endzone two more times before the game was in the books leading to the final score of 36-16.

In the loss, the Conqs totaled 308 yards of offense, while Garden City had 486 total yards. The contest was plagued by penalties for both teams as the two combined for 26 penalties for 231 yards.

Offensively the McKee finished the game with 271 yards passing on 14-28 with two touchdowns, while Turner caught four passes for 90 yards. Faison added two catches for 51 yards with a touchdown and Eaford had two receptions for 36 yards and touchdown.

On defense, Nico Perofeta recorded 14 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, while the Conqs as a team had 12 tackles for loss. Anthony Quinney and Jaqori Williams each recorded 11 tackles, while Tai Lologo had the lone Conq sack.

Conquistadors closed out the 2021 season with the first round Region VI KJCCC playoff loss and capped the season with a 3-6 record.