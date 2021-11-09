DCHS: Boys basketball expects to compete for WAC title this season

Howie Hanson

CherryRoad Media

Red Demons boy’s basketball coach Shane Traughber expects his eight seniors to power the team to one of its best-ever seasons in 2021-22.

“Three of the seniors are returning starters and a fourth was our sixth-man last season,” said Traughber, who guided Class 6A Dodge City to a 12-9 overall record and 5-3 Western Athletic Conference mark in his first season a year ago.

The Demons will begin practice Monday, Nov. 15 in preparation for a Friday, Dec. 3 opener against traditional powerhouse McPherson at the Dodge City Civic Center.

Dodge City is led by elite shooting guard Cooper Scheck, an All-WAC second-team selection who averaged 9.3 points a game a year ago.

“Cooper is the heart and soul of our team, our vocal leader, and we feed off his energy and leadership,” said Traughber.

Another elite Demons player to watch is six-foot-5 senior Aidan Sowers, who averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds a game last season.

“Aidan is one of the premier forwards in western Kansas, and we expect him to dominate this season,” Traughber said.

Other projected starters include senior guards Dawson Taylor, a 6-foot-3 senior (6.5 ppg), and Dylan Smith (4.2 ppg).

Isaiah Tayor, Austin Schulte, Tyler Cox and Daniel Sanchez are leading candidates for the fifth starting spot.

“We have a lot of talent, high character guys, and expect to have a chance to win every game this season,” said Traughber. “The sky’s the limit for us.”

Dodge City’s eight-game WAC schedule includes home-and-home games against defending champion Hays, Garden City, Great Bend and Liberal.

“We have Hays circled on our schedule,” Traughber said.

2021-22 Red Demons Boys Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3 – McPherson, 8 p.m. (Dodge City Civic Center)

Dec. 4 – at Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 9-11 – at Goodland Tournament, TBA

Dec. 14 – Woodward, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 – Ulysses, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 – at Colby, 8 p.m.

Jan. 11 – Guymon, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 – at Liberal, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20-22 – at TOC, United Wireless Arena, TBA

Jan. 28 – at Great Bend, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 – Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 – Hays, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 – at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Great Bend, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 – at Hays, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 – Liberal, 7:30 p.m.