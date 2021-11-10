DCCC: Dodge City CC Men’s Basketball Forward, Nick Pringle Commits to Alabama

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Opportunities started piling up early during preseason basketball action for Dodge City men’s basketball player Nick Pringle as he was getting noticed and landing offers from several NCAA Division I programs.

He decided to go ahead here early in the season to narrow his list down to five: Alabama, Ole Miss, Wichita State, West Virginia, and Georgia, and then decided to secure his commitment to the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

Pringle was previously at Wofford University where he played in 15 games before transferring to Dodge City for this season.

Pringle is the first Conquistador men’s basketball player off what is expected to be a strong team this year that has committed to his next destination after Dodge City.

Nick who is considered one of the top junior college prospects says the coaching staff and playing style of Alabama were key reasons he chose the Crimson Tide.

“Really started with the coaching staff. From day one they were on me heavy and that helped me make my decision. The playing style they have is very similar to an NBA playing style and that’s where I want to be eventually, and I feel their player development will also help me in the future” said Pringle about why he chose to commit to Alabama.

Pringle and the Conquistadors are off to a 2-1 start this season and Nick has played in two of three games, starting both contests, and is averaging seven points per game and eight rebounds per game, while shooting 77.8% from the floor early in the season.

The Conquistador forward brings a lot to the table with his talent as he uses his rangy build and length on the defensive end for shot-blocking and rebounding, while offensively he can score in several ways.

Dodge City head coach, Jake Williams is thrilled for Pringle and the opportunity he has.

“Super excited for him; it’s awesome just to see it unfold. Back home in South Carolina, I was at USC-Sauk and he grew up down the road, and I kind of thought he was always special and a Power Five talent. He had a lot of great opportunities, and he couldn’t have gone wrong. Alabama is a great program in the SEC; they have a style of play that fits him very well. Coaching staff and teammates couldn’t be happier for him,” said Williams on Pringle’s commitment to Alabama.