DCCC: Women's Basketball Defense Stymies Bethany JV in Home Opener

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

At home for the first time under new Head Coach, Landon Steele the Dodge City Community College women's basketball team took care of business picking up the 73-29 win over Bethany JV.

The win moves the Conqs to a 2-0 start to the season.

The Conquistadors started slow but once they got rolling they didn't look back as they worked to a double-figure lead in the first quarter and led 18-6 after just the first 10 minutes of action.

The lead continued to balloon up as they outscored Bethany 17-8 in the second quarter.

In the second half, it was much of the same as the Conqs posted an 18-5 third quarter and continued to stymie the scoring of the Swedes of Bethany. Conqs went on to cap the game with a 20-point fourth quarter to secure the 73-29 win.

Conqs spread the scoring around throughout the game as all 11 players had at least two points in the contest. Conqs defense rendered Bethany ineffective in the contest holding them to 16.7% shooting from the floor and 0-7 from three-point range with 11 of the 29 points coming from the free-throw line.

Leading the Conqs offensively was a trio of double-figure scorers as Krystina Hagood notched 15 points while adding six rebounds and three steals. Samantha Koeberer had 13 points, three rebounds, and three blocks, while Jada Burton scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, and had three assists.

Perhaps the most impressive stat line of the night was Bree Stephens who only had four points but finished with 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and three blocks.

Conqs have a quick turn-around as they travel to Midland, Texas later in the week to play in the Midland Classic where they will play Midland on Thursday, Western Texas on Friday, and Ranger on Saturday.