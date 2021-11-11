State-ranked DCHS wrestling teams begin training camp Monday

Howie Hanson

CherryRoad Media

Nearly 100 student-athletes are expected to participate in the Red Demons boy’s and girl’s wrestling season-opening workouts starting Monday.

“About 60 boys and 40 girls,” third-year Dodge City coach Tate Lowe said of the record number of anticipated participants. “Girls' wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport in the nation and Kansas. Our girls’ numbers are increased from nine three years ago and 22 last year.”

Last season, the Red Demons boys finished third and the girls fourth at the Kansas Class 6A state tournament. Both teams return five state qualifiers in 2021-22.

“We’re looking to finish higher in the state podium in both boys and girls this season,” said Lowe.

Red Demons elites to watch this season include Division I prospects and former state champions Damian Mendez and Luke Barker. Ashley Arroyo was a state runner-up a year ago.

Both Dodge City teams will likely open the season ranked second in Kansas Class 6A.

“Dodge City wrestling has made a name for itself, and we’re used to the high rankings,” said Lowe. “We won’t look in the future or in the past, but what’s important right now.

“We have a very deep room, and even our state-ranked kids will compete for varsity spots.”

Dodge City will open against traditional Western Athletic Conference opponent Pratt in a combined boys-girls meet at DCHS Fieldhouse on Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, here’s the Demons’ way-to-early projected lineup:

Boys

106 -- ?

113 -- Dylan Wainscott/Juan Castro

120 -- Frio Vontress/Raymond Hernandez

126 -- Frio Vontress/Raymond Hernandez

132 -- Damian Mendez

138 -- Ismael Ramirez/Rudy Hernandez

145 -- Ismael Ramirez/Rudy Hernandez

152 -- Miguel Aguilera/Ryan Gonzales

160 -- Josh Gonzales

170 -- Luke Barker

182 -- Jesus Lopez/Easton Rohr

195 -- Roman Loya

220 -- Santonio Turner

285 -- Edgar Hernandez/Nate Gomez

Girls

101 -- Ashley Alonzo

109 -- Stephanie Ortega/Jessica Rivera

115 -- Emily Alonzo/Denys Ochoa

120 -- Arias Armenta

126 -- Arianna De La Rosa

132 -- Monica Abreu

138 -- Dayanara Garcia

143 -- Valeria Hernandez

155 -- Ashley Arroyo/Ashley Martinez

170 -- Jolette Almaraz

191 -- ?

235 -- Sindy Gutierrez