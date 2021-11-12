DCCC: Pitcher Adam Walker commits to Oklahoma

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

It's been a strong fall season for Dodge City Community College baseball right-handed pitcher, Adam Walker as his performances drew attention from several four-year schools and led to an offer from Oklahoma.

Walker jumped at the opportunity to be a part of a strong NCAA Division I baseball program and has committed to the Sooners. He said the coaching staff at OU played a big factor in his decision.

"The player development and pitching program that Skip Johnson runs there; it was something I couldn't pass on. I like the coaching staff and it felt like I was at home," said Walker on his decision to commit to Oklahoma.

The red-shirt freshman from California just arrived at Dodge City this fall after being on the 2021 roster at UC-Davis an NCAA DI program in the Big Sky Conference.

During the fall Walker showed his talent at multiple showcases displaying his fastball which was at 88-91 and since being at Dodge City has went up to touching 93-94 mph, he also showed his slider and changeup which he added to his pitching arsenal during his short time at Dodge City.

Back in high school, Walker tossed 45 1/3 innings his senior year holding opponents to a .131 average with a 0.60 ERA. He posted double-digit strikeouts in seven of his starts finishing with 87 strikeouts. He was the north team MVP in the College Baseball Coaches of America North/South Showcase.

First-year head coach Brett Doe is excited that his guys are already getting opportunities coming their way.

"I'm extremely happy and proud of Adam," said coach Doe about Walker committing to Oklahoma. "He is very talented, has an awesome work ethic, and is a tremendous person and teammate. We will always appreciate him taking a chance on us and coming out here with new coaching staff. He has helped us set the blueprint for future transfers and he has already made a huge impact on our program. He's going to thrive at Oklahoma where he gets to work with one of the best pitching coaches and with one of the best staffs in the country."