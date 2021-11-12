DCCC: Women’s golfer Thitapha Iamtragul signs with Arkansas State

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The fall season on the links has been highly successful for the Dodge City Community College women's golf team and helping lead the way has been the play of sophomore, Thitapha Iamtragul.

She has caught the attention of several four-year schools and she's decided to continue her collegiate golf career at Arkansas State after wrapping up her Dodge City career next semester.

"The coaching staff and the facilities are great, and I loved them when I went on a visit. Also really felt comfortable with the Head Coach and how she works with international students as she understands that being from Canada herself," said Iamtragul on why she chose Arkansas State.

Iamtragul has helped the Conquistadors to currently the No. 2 ranking in NJCAA in the Golfstat rankings and individually is the sixth-ranked player in the Golfstat NJCAA Top 150 rankings.

During the fall season, she won the Swedes Invite individual title, while the Conqs won the team title also at the event; while her best performance was arguably at the Farmers Insurance Sam Proal Invitational hosted by CSU-Pueblo.

At Pueblo, she won the tournament that was filled with NCAA Division II competitors. In the two other tournaments, she posted third-place finishes.

Last year as a freshman she helped the Conqs win the Region VI Championship as a team and finished second individually and at the NJCAA National Championships helped the Conqs finish eighth as a team while placing eighth overall.

"I'm so excited for Thitapha. She has been a rock star at the junior college level and I know she will continue to be a force in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State is getting a great student-athlete and is very lucky to add her to their program," said Dodge City women's golf head coach, Abbi Worden.