DCCC: Men’s Basketball Goes 2-0 at CONQ Classic

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College men’s basketball team bounced back from their first loss of the season by going 2-0 at home in the CONQ Classic over the weekend picking up wins over Neosho County and Labette.

Conquistadors downed Neosho County on Friday night winning 108-79 as they surpassed the century mark for the second time this season. On Saturday the Conqs picked up the 00-00 win over Labette to improve to 4-1 on the season.

After trailing over the first ten minutes of the contest against Neosho County in a tight contest the Conqs put together a run to take the advantage and work to a 54-34 lead at halftime. That lead would grow in the second half with the offense being spread around for the Conqs.

Conqs defense held Neosho to just 32.9% from floor and 28.3% from three-point range, while shooting 47.7% from the floor themselves and 34.8% from three-point range.

Conqs had just seven turnovers in the contest and forced 15.

A quartet of Conqs scored double figures as Themus Fulks led the way with 16 points, adding six assists and four rebounds. Kerwin Prince, Oumar Koureissi, and Kalen Williams each finished with 14 points. Williams grabbed six rebounds and shot 7-14, while Prince was 5-7 from the floor and 4-6 from the line, and Koureissi was 6-7 from the field. Nick Pringle finished with nine points and seven rebounds, while Jordan Love added nine points and both BJ Freeman and Jonathan Breeland each scored eight points.

Against Labette it was back-and-forth throughout most of the first half with the Cardinals even owning the lead at times over the Conqs but behind 14 points in the first half from Williams and a 13-19 performance from the free throw line in the half the Conqs led 47-41. Conqs would stymie Labette in the second half early to grow the lead to double figures but Labette pecked at the lead and made it tight at the end.

Conqs shot 50.8% from the floor with 15 assists on 33 made field goals and went 24-36 from the free-throw line, while defensively holding Labette to just 37.8% from the floor. Williams was phenomenal on the evening finishing with a career-high 31 points going 10-14 from the free-throw line and 10-17 from the floor while adding five assists and five rebounds.

Keandre Bowles had his best performance as a Conq, scoring 14 points on 5-10 shooting, while Oumar Koureissi chipped in 13 points on 6-7 shooting. Mykell Robinson had his second double-figure performance for the Conqs scoring 11 points with three rebounds.