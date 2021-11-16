DCCC: Men's Cross Country Finish 21st as Team at Nationals

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's cross country team capped their season at the NJCAA Division I Championship in Virginia.

The Conquistadors raced to a 21st place team finish as the Conqs averaged a time of 28:31.

Leading the Conqs performances was Luis Casallas, who posted a time of 27:38.6 to finish 98th out of 197 total runners in action.

Five other Conqs were in action at Nationals all finishing with times in between 28-30 minutes.

Alex Chavez had the second-best finish for the Conqs posting a time of 28:17.1 to place 121st, while Delfino Juarez finished 134th with a time of 28:39.8. Montel Love crossed the finish line with a time of 28:43.7 to place 135th while Erik Zamora placed 147th (29:20.2) and Eduardo Hernandez finished 153rd (29:37.3).

Conqs who went into Nationals ranked 22nd in the country, finished one spot higher than that ranking at that National Championship meet to cap the season.