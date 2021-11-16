DCCC: Women’s Basketball Put Together 2-1 Road Trip at Midland Classic in Texas

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College women’s basketball team hit the road for some strong competition at the Midland Classic in Midland, Texas, and played in three games over a three-day stretch.

Conquistadors would fall 64-57 to the host Midland on the first day of competition at the Midland Classic but bounced back nicely to beat Western Texas 67-61 and Ranger 51-47 to move to 4-1 on the season.

Against Midland the Conqs led 8-4 early but an 11-2 run to finish the quarter by Midland gave them the advantage that they would grow to as many as 14-points but the Conqs trailed just 37-30 at halftime.

In the second half the Conqs would swing the lead their way but a scoreless drought in the fourth quarter by the Conqs proved to be costly helping Midland to the win.

Pacing the Conqs on the night was Krystina Hagood who dropped 21 points on 9-18 shooting and added six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jada Burton chipped in double figures with 11 points and recorded three assists. Bree Stephens filled the stat sheet nicely with seven points, nine rebounds, and three steals.

Both teams shot under 40% from the floor for the game and the rebounding battle was nearly even as Midland was +2.

Conqs responded in their next contest against Western Texas starting the game off with a 20-8 first quarter and then putting together a 25-12 third quarter to lead by as many as 24-points in the game. Every bit of that lead would be needed as the Conqs struggled in the fourth quarter and Western Texas closed the gap and made it a tight contest in the final seconds of the game as the Conqs held on for the win.

Conqs shot 46.2% from the floor in the contest and overcame 20 turnovers in the matchup while forcing 18 turnovers and recording 11 steals. Burton paced the Conqs with 14 points, adding four assists and two steals. Destinee Paulk came off the bench and tallied 12 points. Hagood added nine points and seven rebounds, while Jenna Rose Mafua scored nine points.

In the final game of the Midland Classic the Conqs fell behind by nine points in the first half against Ranger but would push back and tie game late in the second quarter and ultimately take a 27-23 lead into halftime after outscoring Ranger 15-8 in the second quarter. Conqs put together a 14-0 run in the third quarter and held a 41-34 lead entering the fourth quarter and while Ranger made a push the Conqs would make some plays late to secure the win.

Conqs were led by a double-double from Stephens as she had 11 points on 5-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, while adding three steals. Mafua finished with nine points and four rebounds, while Burton, Teona Pop Stojanova, and Hagood each tallied six points. Hagood added four rebounds and six steals, while Burton had three assists and Pop Stojanova grabbed five rebounds.