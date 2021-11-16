DCCC: Women's Cross Country Finishes Season Placing 9th at Nationals

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Ranked in the Top 10 all season, the Dodge City Community College women's cross country team would finish in the Top 10 at the NJCAA Division I National Championships in Virginia.

The Conquistadors raced their way to a ninth-place team performance out of 23 teams competing at Nationals as the Conqs posted an average time of 19:56.

Leading the charge for the Conqs was the performance of Edith Valdez, who behind a time of 19:01.4 earned a 13th place finish and with that performance earned NJCAA All-American honors.

She improved on her time as a freshman at Nationals by one minute and 25 seconds and finished 14 places higher.

Six other ladies were in action for the Conqs and all would finish in the Top 70 out of 157 total runners at Nationals. Cynthia Delapaz joined Valdez with a sub-20-minute time finishing with a time of 19:16.8 to place 24th. Miranda Hernandez had the third-best performance of the day for the Conqs as she raced to a time of 20:21 to place 57th.

The trio of Yosverani Solis, Denise Dominguez, and Yessenia Ornelas all placed in the 60's finishing 61st (20:28.1), 66th (20:33.8), and 68th (20:42). Karol Padilla-Cardeño rounded out the Conqs performances as she finished 70th (20:47).

Conqs wrapped up the season with their second straight year finishing in the Top 10 at the National Championship meet.