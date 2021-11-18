DCCC: Men's Basketball Holds Off McCook for Win On the Road

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The non-conference slate wrapped up for the Dodge City Community College men's basketball team on Tuesday night with a road tilt against McCook and the victory didn't make come easy for the Conquistadors as they were tested down to the wire sneaking away with the 74-73 win.

With the win, the Conqs wrap up non-conference action with a 5-1 record and now turn their attention to Jayhawk Conference play which will start on Saturday for the Conqs at home.

Conqs came out of the gate strong working to a 7-0 start and would migrate the lead up to 11 points at 16-5 but McCook countered with a 7-2 run closing the gap to 18-12.

Momentum would swing back to the Conqs as they strung together eight straight points to lead 26-12, marking the largest lead of the game. The 14-point lead did not last as the Conqs saw McCook finish the first half outscoring them 20-7 making it a one-point game at halftime 33-32 in favor of the Conqs.

In the second half, McCook managed to take the lead at 38-37 just two minutes out of halftime but that would be the only time they would lead as the Conqs quickly took the lead back and would continually hold McCook at bay throughout the rest of the second half.

Conqs looked to secure the win late with free throws but McCook drained a few shots and they hit 1-2 free throws after a flagrant foul and had the ball trailing by one with 7.7 seconds remaining but would miss the potential game-winner giving the Conqs the 74-73 win. The Conqs shot 49% from the floor on the night and held McCook to just 34.2% shooting, while the rebounding battle was even on the night.

Conqs were able to get to the free-throw line going 21-28. Kalen Williams once again led the Conqs as he scored 19 points on 6-12 shooting adding four rebounds and three assists.

Oumar Koureissi finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Nick Pringle posted 10 points on 5-6 shooting and added seven rebounds and five blocks. Keandre Bowles added nine points off the bench.

Next up for the Conqs is Jayhawk Conference play which will commence on Saturday, Nov. 20 at home against the Cowley Tigers with a 3 p.m. tip-off for the men, following the women's contest.