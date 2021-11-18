DCCC: Women's Basketball Rolls Past Western Oklahoma State in Final Non-Conference Contest

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Back at home after a three-game road trip to Texas the Dodge City Community College women's basketball team made it three wins in a row with a route of Western Oklahoma State winning 92-57.

The win moves the Conquistadors to 5-1 on the season and wraps up their non-conference schedule as they now turn their attention to Jayhawk Conference play that opens on Saturday, Nov. 20 at home for the Conqs.

The Conqs put their stamp on the game early working to an 8-0 lead to start the game against the Pioneers of Western Oklahoma State and didn't look back as they led 25-10 after the first quarter.

By halftime, the Conqs led 47-30 and were shooting over 50% from the floor while forcing 15 first-half turnovers by the Pioneers.

The third quarter continued to be a strong one for the Conqs as they have outscored their opponent in the third in all six games and this time they mimic the third quarter from the first time against Western Oklahoma State and outscored them 28-12 this time.

Conqs would cruise the rest of the way and secure the 94-57 win. Conqs dominated the game in many ways shooting 50.7% from the floor while holding the Pioneers to 35.1% shooting and just 1-15 from three-point range.

The Conq defense had 20 steals in the contest and forced 28 Pioneer turnovers. A quartet of double-figure scorers paced the Conqs on the night with Krystina Hagood leading the charge dropping 22 points on 8-11 shooting and 4-4 from the free-throw line while adding five rebounds and having just one turnover.

For Hagood, it's her third 20+ point performance of the season. Bree Stephens continued to fill the stat sheet as she recorded her best offensive performance of her career with 12 points on 6-9 shooting while adding seven rebounds, five assists, six steals, and a block. Jada Burton and Georgia Gray each chipped in 10 points on the night. Gray added seven rebounds, while Burton had seven assists, three rebounds, and a pair of steals. Destinee Paulk and Jenna Rose Mafua each tallied eight points. Conqs are back in action on Saturday, Nov. 20 at home as they are set to open Jayhawk Conference play against Cowley at 1 p.m.