DCCC: Men's Basketball Holds Cowley Under 50 to Open Conference Play with a Win

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College men's basketball team used a strong defensive performance that stymied the Cowley Tigers to open Jayhawk Conference play with a 73-48 victory.

The 48 points by Cowley is the lowest point total by a KJCCC opponent against the Conqs since February 22nd, 2016, when Cloud County scored just 48 points. The win moves the Conquistadors to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in KJCCC action. It was a slow start on the night for both the Conqs and Tigers and the lead would change hands multiple times until the Conqs would finish the first half on a 17-4 run and lead by double figures 34-24 at halftime. Kalen Williams and Oumar Koureissi combined for 25 of the team's 34 points in the first half.

The second half saw the Conqs continue their efficient offensive performance extending the lead 20 points at 51-31 for the first time in the game with 12:21 left in the contest and controlled the game the rest of the way for the 73-48 win. Conqs shot 45% or better for the sixth time this season shooting 49.1% from the floor while holding the Tigers to just 34% from the floor.

Rebound edge went to the Conqs 37-25 and the Conqs went 8-15 from three and 11-16 from the free-throw line.

Williams continued to pace the Conqs as he had his third 20+ point game this season and has recorded double figures in every game this year finishing with 20 points in the win while adding six rebounds and three assists. Themus Fulks added 12 points on 5-8 shooting while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Koureissi tallied 11 points on 4-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds, while Mykell Robinson added eight points.

Conquistadors will hit the road in conference play for their next contest as they will take on Coffeyville on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.