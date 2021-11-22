DCCC: Women's Basketball Uses Strong Fourth Quarter to Open Conference with Win Over Cowley

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The opening of Conference play under new Head Coach, Landon Steele was a success for the Dodge City Community College women's basketball team as they posted a strong fourth quarter to help secure a 72-59 victory.

Conquistadors with the win move to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in KJCCC action, while streaking their win streak to 4-straight games.

The win in the Conference opener marks the third time in the last four seasons have opened JayhawkConference action with a win.

The Conqs would hit five three-pointers in the first quarter on their way to an 18-13 lead after the first 10 minutes of action against the Cowley Tigers. Tigers pounced in the second quarter grabbing the lead after a 23-11 quarter to make it 36-29 at halftime.

Cowley would shoot 47% from the floor in the first half while the Conqs were only 37% from the floor in the first half. While the Conqs managed to swing the lead in their favor in the third quarter at 40-38 they found themselves down eight at the end of the third quarter. Conqs would finish the game with a flurry putting together a 28-7 fourth quarter to take the win over Cowley 72-59.

Conqs finished the night shooting over 40% from the fourth time this season as they shot 43.4% from the floor while holding Cowley to just 37.9% shooting including 28.1% shooting in the second half.

Ladies put together their best performance from the free-throw line going 15-21 while winning the rebound battle by +6 and had 14 assists on 23 made field goals. Krystina Hagood finished with a team-high 19 points on 6-9 shooting including 5-8 from three-point range.

Bree Stephens notched her second double-double of the season finishing with a career-high 15 points and adding 12 rebounds, while she chipped in four blocks, three steals, and two assists.

Destinee Paulk chipped in nine points off the bench, while Jenna Rose Mafua tallied eight points with five rebounds and Jada Burton added eight points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Conquistadors will hit the road in conference play for their next contest as they will take on No. 25 Coffeyville on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m.