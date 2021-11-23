DCCC: Six Conquistador Men's Soccer Players Earn All-Conference Honors

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City men's soccer team finished the season with an 8-6 record and second in the KJCCC Division East standings earning a home playoff match for the first time since 2014.

The winning record also marked the fourth time in five years under Head Coach, Oscar Zelaya the Conquistadors have finished the season with a winning record. Six Conqs earned All-Conference honors for their performances this season on the pitch.

Yanis Andale Smeg and Mayindu Matthieu each got the nod for first-team honors, while Yanis Debbarh and Marco Galardini each picked up second-team honors, and Kevin Enriquez Leon and David Straube both were awarded honorable mention honors.

Smeg played in 11 of the Conqs matches during the season and had the second-most goals on the team in goals with four while adding a pair of assists for 10 points on the season.

Matthieu was an anchor defensively for the Conqs at his center back position playing and starting in 11 matches during the season. He tallied a pair of assists on the year. Debbarh was strong in the midfield for the Conqs and played in 11 matches with 10 starts during the season finishing with a pair of goals and four assists.

In goal, Galardini was the primary keeper for the Conqs throughout the season as he played in and started 11 matches. Galardini recorded 42 saves with a 73.7% save percentage on the season.

Leon played primarily in the midfield for the Conqs and played in 13 matches with 12 starts during the season. Straube helped anchor the Conq defense from his center back position, while also being a leader serving as team captain.

He played and started in 12 matches on the season and recorded one goal.

