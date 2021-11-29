DCCC: Men's Basketball Bests the Defending National Champs Coffeyville on the Road

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Conquistador men's basketball hit the road on Wednesday and picked up a win over the defending National champions, Coffeyville snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Red Ravens in the process.

Conqs worked to a double-figure lead by halftime and extended it in the second half cruising to the 76-53 win on the road over the Red Ravens.

The win moves the Conqs to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in KJCCC action. It was a slow start out of the gates for both teams in the first half and was 18-12 with just under seven minutes left in the opening half with the Conqs on top.

The Conqs would outscore Coffeyville 20-13 the rest of the half and carry a 38-25 lead into halftime. Defensively the Conqs stymied the Red Ravens in the first half holding them to just 25.8% shooting including 0-11 from three-point range. Coffeyville would make a few pushes in the second half but the Conqs maintained a double-figure lead and grew it to 20-plus points in the final minutes of the game to snag their first win over Coffeyville since 2017.

Conqs shot 49.2% from the floor as a team while defensively they held Coffeyville in check as the Red Ravens shot just 32.3% from the floor. The battle of the boards also went In favor of the Conqs as they out-rebounded the Red Ravens 45-38.

Five Conqs recorded double figures on the night led by Themus Fulks who finished with 15 points and added six assists. Nick Pringle, Kerwin Prince, and BJ Freeman all chipped in 13 points for the Conqs, while Kalen Williams added 10 points all in the second half.

Pringle went 6-8 from the floor and had a double-double with 11 rebounds, while Prince was 6-9 from the floor and Freeman was 4-7 from the floor including 3-4 from three-point range. Mykell Robinson added nine points and five rebounds.