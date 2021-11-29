DCCC: Women's Basketball Drops Tight Battle in Overtime at Coffeyville

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the fifth straight time in the series between the Dodge City Conquistadors and the Coffeyville Red Ravens the game went down to the wire and was decided by single digits with this time around even needing overtime to decide the outcome.

The Conqs despite battling back from cold shooting and a 13-point deficit, fell 60-58 on the road moving to 1-1 in KJCCC action and 6-2 on the season. It was a slow start to the game for both teams, but the Conqs saw Coffeyville settle into the game into the second quarter, and behind a 21-8 second frame, the Conqs trailed 27-16 at halftime.

Conqs struggled from the floor in the first half shooting just 7-28 and 0-15 from three-point range.

Out of halftime, the Conqs would find their way as they started to see shots fall in the second half and cut into the Red Raven lead which was as high as 13-points.

Conqs posted a 21-10 third quarter and with a free throw by Alexis Dixon at the end of the quarter had the game tied at 37-37.

The Conqs swung the lead their way in the fourth quarter, but it would remain tight. Both teams had an opportunity at the end of regulation but were unable to convert pushing the game to overtime.

After each hitting big shots down the stretch of the overtime period, the Conqs set for up for the potential game-winning shot but turned the ball over the then the Red Ravens drew a foul call on the other end and made a pair of free throws to decide the game at 60-58.

In the loss, the Conqs shot just 34.4% from the floor but managed to hold Coffeyville to just 32.2% shooting on the night and forced 21 Red Raven turnovers. Conqs however lost the rebounding battle 52-34 and had 16 turnovers of their own, while going just 6-30 from three-point range. Krystina Hagood led the Conqs with 14 points on the night, while Bree Stephens posted 10 points and added nine rebounds and six steals.

Jenna Rose Mafua tallied 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, while off the bench Destinee Paulk scored 10 points for the Conqs. Jada Burton recorded nine points, four rebounds, and five assists.