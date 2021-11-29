DCCC: Women's Basketball Falls to Seward County Close Contest at Home

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Coming off a tough road loss in Conference action earlier in the week the Dodge City women's basketball team was back at home on Saturday and faced off with Seward County.

The Conquistadors would fall behind in the second quarter and despite a few runs were unable to come back falling to the Saints of Seward County 69-62.

The loss moves the Conqs to 6-3 on the season and 1-2 in KJCCC action. The first 10 minutes was a tight contest and played to a stalemate as the game was even at 11-11 after the first quarter. Seward would find their way in the second quarter and take advantage of some Conq turnovers and behind a 24-18 second quarter the Conqs trailed 36-29 at intermission.

Both teams would struggle with turnovers in the second half but the Saints were able to drain six more threes for 12 in the game and outshot the Conqs by 17 shots to gain the 69-62 win over the Conqs. In the loss, the Conqs did shoot 41.5% from the floor and outrebounded Seward 34-26.

Jada Burton paced the Conqs with season-high 19 points on 6-11 shooting and 6-8 from the free-throw line while adding nine rebounds and four assists. Both Krystina Hagood and Bree Stephens each added eight points.

The Conqs hit the road again next Wednesday, Dec. 1 when they travel to Goodland and play Northwest Kansas Tech at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. MT).