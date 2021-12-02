DCHS basketball returning to Civic Center with Cowboy Capital Classic

DCHS Athletic Department

Special to the Globe

Dodge City High School and Gibson’s Pharmacy are bringing basketball back to the Civic Center with the Cowboy Capital Classic to kick-off the 2021-22 basketball season.

This one day event will be played at the historic Dodge City Civic Center in conjunction with the Grand Opening of the new USD 443 Administrative Complex. The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 and will feature both boys and girls programs (with sub-varsity games played at Dodge City High School).

According to Dodge City High School athletic director Jay Gifford, the Red Demons last played a game at the Civic Center in January of 2011 at the Tournament Of Champions. This game will be played in conjunction with the District Open House for the new USD 443 Administration Complex from 5 to 7 p.m.

Game Schedule: Friday, Dec. 3

Game 1: McPherson vs Dodge City (Girls) – 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: McPherson vs Dodge City (Boys) – 8 p.m.

All tickets will be general admission and sold at the Civic Center the day of the game. Passes will be accepted. Sub-varsity games played at DCHS will be free of charge and will not require a ticket. Games will be live streamed at dchssports.com.

The USD 443 Administrative Complex will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. for community members to tour the facility. The new complex is located to the north of the Civic Center, located at 2112 1st Ave.