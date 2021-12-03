DCCC: Men's Basketball Wins Sixth In Row Beating Northwest Kansas Tech On the Road

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City men's basketball was back in action for the first time in a week after having last Saturday's game postponed and on Wednesday night the Conquistadors pushed their win streak to six-straight games with a road win over Northwest Kansas Tech.

Conqs jumped out to a 12-0 start to the game and would hold off the runs by the Mavericks to secure a 68-62 win. The win moves the Conqs to 8-1 on the season and 3-0 in KJCCC action while allowing the team to match the longest win streak under head coach, Jake Williams.

It was all Conqs early working to a 12-0 lead and would hold the Mavericks off the scoreboard for nearly the first six minutes of the contest.

With just under 10 minutes left in the first half the lead had ballooned up to 23-9 for the Conqs and by halftime, the Conqs led 36-21. Conqs held Northwest Kansas Tech to season-low first-half points and just 28.6% shooting in the half.

While the Mavericks made several pushes in the second half the Conqs continually held them at bay including the final minute of the game when Northwest Kansas Tech drew with two possessions.

For the eighth time, this season the Conqs shot 45% or better in a game from the floor shooting 45.3% as a team, and had just nine turnovers in the contests.

A quartet of double-figure scorers paced the Conqs with Kalen Williams leading the charge with 18 points on 6-15 shooting and 4-4 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds.

Themus Fulks notched 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while both Mykell Robinson and BJ Freeman each finished with 11 points. Robinson added six rebounds, while Freeman hit three of the team's five three-pointers.

Conqs look to keep their success rolling on Saturday, Dec. 4 when they play host to Garden City at 3 p.m.