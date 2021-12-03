DCCC: Nine Conquistador Football Players Earn All-Conference Honors

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City football team wrapped up the 2021 season finishing just 3-6 on the gridiron but saw some strong performances throughout the season and nine Conquistadors have landed on the KJCCC All-Conference team.

Conqs saw one player earn first-team honors, two more pick-up second-team honors, and six more earn honorable mention All-Conference honors. First-team honors went to a gentleman who was one of the best at his position in all of Junior College as Corry Wilhoit earned first-team All-Conference at punter. Second team honors were earned by the Conqs leading tackler, linebacker, Antony Quinney, and also wide receiver, Fred Eaford who earned second-team honors at both receiver and return specialist.

Offensive lineman, Isaiah Wright, and Jaylin Dunbar each got the nod for All-Conference honorable mention at tackle and guard, respectively. While also on offense tight end, Trevor Zarybnicky and runningback, Tyler Curtis both picked up honorable mention All-Conference. On defense both defensive tackle, Tai Lologo and cornerback, Thadius Harris each snagged honorable mention All-Conference honors.

Wilhoit during the season had 52 total punts and averaged 43.3 yards per punt with a school-record long of 80-yards coming against Coffeyville. He led the nation in yards per punt by nearly a yard and his 2,253 total yards punting ranked fourth in the NJCAA.

Quinney was a staple and leader for the Conqs on the defensive side of the ball as he led the team in tackles with 61, 15 more than the second-most on the team. He added a sack and had eight tackles for loss on the season. His 61 tackles ranked fourth in the KJCCC and his 6.8 tackles per game were good for the sixth-best in the KJCCC.

Eaford was the Conqs leading receiver in yards with 383 yards on 22 receptions with a team-high four touchdowns. In the return game, Eaford was the primary kick returner for the Conqs during the season and averaged 21.8 yards per return on 22 returns with a long of 58-yards.

Wright and Dunbar were staples on the offensive line for the Conqs throughout the season blocking for an offense that averaged 309.4 yards per game and 20.6 points per game.

Zarybnicky stepped in nicely at the tight end position for the Conqs and made an impact with his blocking and pass-catching. He grabbed eight passes during the season for 120 yards.

Curtis served as the primary running back for the Conqs during the season playing in all nine games running for 511 yards on 110 carries good for 4.6 yards per carry and ran for six touchdowns. He added seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Lologo on the defensive line was the team's fifth-leading tackler on the season with 35 tackles and lead the team sacks with four and also led the team in tackles for loss with 11.5 while adding an interception.

Harris finished sixth on the team in tackles with 32 and had 3.5 tackles for loss along with a pick-six against Butler during the season. He added seven pass breakups and two blocked kicks on the year.

The Conqs football program went 3-6 during the 2021 fall season and had nine players earn All-Conference honors in the KJCCC.