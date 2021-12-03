DCCC: Women's Basketball Returns to Win Column With Road Win Over Northwest Kansas Tech

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City women's basketball got back in the win column on Wednesday night picking up a road win in Conference play over Northwest Kansas Tech.

Conquistadors worked out to an early double-figure lead in the game in the first quarter and went on to grab the win 69-46. The win moves the Conqs to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in KJCCC play; the win also marks moves Head Coach, Landon Steele to 3-1 against his former teams in his coaching career.

It was a slow start to the contest, but the Conqs settled in and by the end of the first quarter led 14-3 over the Mavericks of Northwest Kansas Tech. Conqs held the Mavericks to no field goals in the first quarter and forced 10 turnovers in the quarter, also. After a run by Northwest Kansas Tech, the Conqs had one of their own in the second quarter and would take a 34-23 advantage into halftime.

The Mavericks managed to cut the lead to six early in the second half but the Conqs finished the third quarter strong behind the shooting of Samantha Koeberer and went on to grow the lead to 20 in the fourth quarter on the way to the win.

Conqs shot 44.8% from the floor while holding the Mavericks to 31.5% shooting and forcing 28 Maverick turnovers.

Bree Stephens led the Conqs with 16 points on 7-8 shooting adding six rebounds, while Koeberer matched her career-high with 14 points going 4-6 from three-point range.

Conqs are back in action at home on Saturday, Dec. 4 as they are set to host Garden City at 1 p.m.