Bucklin boys basketball: Red Aces slam Ashland with 83-28 victory

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

BUCKLIN — The Bucklin Red Aces won 83-28 over Ashland. Bucklin is a very talented team and put on an impressive showing of their talents against Ashland.

The Red Aces were led by senior Scott Price with 21 points and Andrew Bowman with 20 points.

The defense was led by Nathan Bowman with 5 steals on the night. Kaden Tilley came off the bench to score 10 points and help key players take a break. The Red Aces never allowed Ashland to control the pace of the game.

Points

Nathan Bowman (Sr) 7

Kaden Tilley (Fr) 10

Jaron Lindsay (Jr) 10

Andrew Bowman (So) 20

Scott Price (Sr) 21

Zaden Pearce (Jr) 3

Garin Stimpert (Jr) 9

D. McKinsey (So) 2

Lucas Kirk (Fr) 1