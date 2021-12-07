DCHS boys basketball: Demons take 51-29 win over Newton

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City Red Demons boys basketball won 51-29 over a young Newton team. The Demons led at halftime by only four points but in the second half, Newton seemed to run out of gas.

Aiden Sowers led Dodge City with 24 points. Dawson Taylor added 10. Tanner Dorrell led Newton with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Newton led 7-0 in the first three minutes of the game, aided by a pair of Dodge City player-control fouls. Dodge City ended the quarter on a 13-0 run. Newton opened the second quarter on a 10-3 run. Dodge City ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 21-17.

DODGE CITY (2-0) — I.Taylor 0 0-0 1, 0; Schulte 1 0-0 0, 2; Chavez 0 0-0 0, 0; D.Smith 1 1-4 2, 3; Sowers 5 (4) 2-3 2, 24; Sanchez 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Vontress 0 0-1 0, 0; Scheck 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; D.Taylor 1 (2) 2-2 2, 10; Okoro 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Uzueta 0 0-0 2, 0; Cox 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 9 (9) 6-12 12, 51.