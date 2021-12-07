DCHS girls basketball: Lady Demons take down Newton

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Newton High School girls basketball team won the first quarter against Dodge City, but the Red Demons controlled the game rest of the way, ending with a 50-27 win Saturday. Johnson led Dodge City with 18 points. Victoria Gonzalez added 10.

Newton was led by Olivia Antonwich with nine points. Newton jumped out 4-0 as Dodge City missed its first five shots from the field.

The Lady Demons took advantage of turnovers to make a 7-0 run. Three deep 3-point shots sparked a 12-0 Dodge City run.

A pair of Johnson layups in the last 13 seconds of the half put Dodge City ahead 32-14. Newton was outscored 13-5 in the third quarter. The Red Demons scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to trip the 30-point running clock.

Oliva Antonowich broke the Dodge City run with a pair of free throws in the final three minutes.