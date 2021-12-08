DCHS football: Red Demons Earn All-State Honors

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Red Demons had a great season this year and due to this several players from the team earned All-State Honors.

Emanuel Aguilar was named 1st Team All-State Kicker. Earning Honorable Mention were Tucker Smith, Dylan Smith, Santonio Turner, Omar Velazquez, Daniel Sanchez and D’Andre Vontress.

Kansas 6A First Team All-State Offense

QB- Mikey Pauley, Blue Valley Northwest, Sr.

RB- Dylan Edwards, Derby, Sr. (POY)

RB- Grant Stubblefield, Blue Valley Northwest, Jr.

RB- Sage Huffman, Blue Valley West, Soph.

RB- Vinny Smith, Manhattan, Sr.

WR- Mekhi Miller, Blue Valley North, Sr.

WR- Baylor Bowen, Lawrence, Sr.

WR- Andre Davis, Blue Valley, Jr.

TE- Cole Watson, Lawrence, Jr.

OL- Brayce Martin, Blue Valley West, Sr.

OL- Calvin Clements, Free State, Jr.

OL- Nick Herzog, Blue Valley, Sr.

OL- Noah Smith, Lawrence, Sr.

OL- Alex Key, Derby, Sr.

ATH- Malik O’Atis, SM Northwest, Jr.

K- Charlie Weinrich, Blue Valley, Sr.

K-Emanuel Aguilar, Dodge City, Sr.

Kansas 6A First Team All-State Defense

DL- Gabe Peterson, Blue Valley Northwest, Sr. (POY)

DL- Tai Newhouse, Free State, Sr.

DL- Danny Saili, Topeka, Sr.

DL- Andon Carpenter, Derby, Sr.

DL- Terrell Elliott, Garden City, Sr.

LB- Hayden Essex, Blue Valley, Sr.

LB- Drew Ranallo, Blue Valley Northwest, Sr.

LB- Miles Wash, Derby, Jr.

LB- Keghan McConnell, Junction City Sr.

LB- Ty Weber, Washburn Rural, Jr.

DB- Jacob Parrish, Olathe North, Sr.

DB- Jet Dineen, Free State, Sr. (POY)

DB- Will Kryzkowksi, Olathe West, Sr.

DB- Colby Klieman, Manhattan, Sr.

DB- Michael Allen, Blue Valley, Sr.

ATH- Tobi Osunsanmi, Wichita East, Sr.

P- Mason McGavran, Olathe West, Sr.

RET- Anthony Favrow, Olathe West, Sr.

6A All-State Honorable Mention

TJ Jones – Junction City, Lukas Hanks – Washburn Rural, Cooper Zwart – Olathe West, Jordan Allen – Olathe South, Cortez Velasco – SM West, Dayton Smoot – Washburn Rural, Devan Lowe- Olathe North, Kenton Simmons – Lawrence, Easton Wasinger – BV Northwest, Alex Gunderson – Olathe NW, Zach Darche – Blue Valley West, Parker Leise – SM East, Jack Schnieder – BV West, Elijah Clarke-Boys – Junction City, Jaxon Vikander – Manhattan, Joel Deppe – BVNW, Jaxon Goldberg – BVN, , DaeOnte Mitchell – Wichita East, Christian Sicard – Campus, , Lucas Conover – Olathe Northwest, Spencer Davis – SM North, Micah Geary – Olathe Northwest, Caleb Wiese – Garden City, Zack Koesengphet – Garden City, Dylan Birge – Olathe West, Tucker Smith – Dodge City, Dylan Smith – Dodge City, ldo Avalos – Liberal, Kelvin Rico – Garden City, Omar Velazquez – Dodge City, Emanuel Aguilar – Dodge City, Santonio Turner – Dodge City, Daniel Sanchez – Dodge City, D’Andre Vontress – Dodge City, Joel Bellows – Garden City, Caquoy Patterson – Wichita East, Tymar’dre Williams – Wichita East, Dialo Watson – Wichita South, Zavion Parks-Ckarke – Wichita West, Cayden Brown – Derby, Dylan Conn – Derby, Quentin Dorsey – Derby, Jameer Clemons – Derby, Mercer Thatcher – Derby, Drake Thatcher – Derby, Jonas Vickers – Derby, Cole Minton – Derby, Greyson Michael Holbert, Solomon – Blue Valley, Steven Whitter – BVNW, Brooks Lowe – BV West, Andrew Long – Blue Valley, Zach Yates – BVNW, Sterling Lockett – Blue Valley, Jayden Mayfield – BV West, Jack Cecil – Blue Valley, Drew Kaufman – BVNW, Clayton Kavlick – Blue Valley, Josh Cusick – BVNW, Drew Daney – Olathe South, Kael Farkes – SMNW, Jordan Brown – Free State, Jack Meylan – SMNW, Logan Oberle – SM North, Jayden Qquendo – Olathe NW, Jackson Davis – Olathe North, Lamarquez Lee – Free State, Kayden Pennewell – SMNW, Ben Danaher – SM South, Dane Hutchins – Olathe West, Jake Schneider – SM North, Noah Palmer – Olathe North, Avion Nelson – Lawrence, Michael Stankiewicz – Olathe South, Grant Glasgow – Lawrence, CJ Elrichs – Olathe Northwest, Truman Juelsgaard – Lawrence, Tylan Alejos – Topeka, Robby Bolin – Washburn Rural, Blake Reeder – SMNW, Cade McIlvaine – Manhattan, TJ Osa – Junction City, Danny Saili – Topeka, Rudy Vargas – Junction City, Landon MacEwan – Washburn Rural, Chaz Ruffin _ Junction City, Giles Frederickson – Washburn Rural, Joe Hall – Manhattan, Grant Snowden – Manhattan, B.J. Shields – Olathe North, Dane Hutchins – Olathe West, Jake McClure – Gardner Edgerton, Lucas Anderson – Gardner Edgerton, Charlie DeZube – Blue Valley, Henry Martin – BV North, Cole Stratton – BV North, Max Muehlberger – BVNW, Aidan Behmeyer – BVNW, Christian Repass -BVNWach: Clint Rider, Blue Valley Northwest, 6A State Champions.