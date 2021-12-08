SPIAA Football: Conference names All-League Football Roster

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Southern Plains - Iroquois Activities Association announced its All-League Football Roster.

Here are the selections from schools in Ford country. Bucklin sections included 1st team all quarterback Nathan Bowman. Bowman threw for over 1,100 yards on the season. Scott Price was selected 1st team Back and Linebacker. He finished the year with over 1,400 yards of total offense and 101 tackles. Spearville was led by 1st team Back and Linebacker Kolten Bennett.

1st Team Offense

QB-Nathan Bowman Bucklin

RB-Scott Price Bucklin

RB- Kolten Bennett Spearville

1st Team Defense

LB-Scott Price Bucklin

LB- Kolten Bennett Spearville

1st Team Specials

P- Austin Hornung Spearville

2nd Team Defense

DB-Evan Benjamin Spearville

2nd Team Specials

P-Nathan Bowman Bucklin

Honorable Mention

OL-Waylon Dolezal Bucklin

End- Logan Hubbell Spearville

End/DL/R-Andrew Bowman Bucklin

RB/LB- Nate Imel Bucklin

DL-Jacob Shellhamer Spearville

DB-Nate Bowman Bucklin

K- Derek Alcala Spearville