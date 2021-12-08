SPIAA Football: Conference names All-League Football Roster
The Southern Plains - Iroquois Activities Association announced its All-League Football Roster.
Here are the selections from schools in Ford country. Bucklin sections included 1st team all quarterback Nathan Bowman. Bowman threw for over 1,100 yards on the season. Scott Price was selected 1st team Back and Linebacker. He finished the year with over 1,400 yards of total offense and 101 tackles. Spearville was led by 1st team Back and Linebacker Kolten Bennett.
1st Team Offense
QB-Nathan Bowman Bucklin
RB-Scott Price Bucklin
RB- Kolten Bennett Spearville
1st Team Defense
LB-Scott Price Bucklin
LB- Kolten Bennett Spearville
1st Team Specials
P- Austin Hornung Spearville
2nd Team Defense
DB-Evan Benjamin Spearville
2nd Team Specials
P-Nathan Bowman Bucklin
Honorable Mention
OL-Waylon Dolezal Bucklin
End- Logan Hubbell Spearville
End/DL/R-Andrew Bowman Bucklin
RB/LB- Nate Imel Bucklin
DL-Jacob Shellhamer Spearville
DB-Nate Bowman Bucklin
K- Derek Alcala Spearville