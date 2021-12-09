Area recap of high school basketball games for Dec. 7, Dec. 8

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

BUCKLIN — Bucklin High School boys and girls basketball teams had a difficult night against Hoisington. The Lady Aces tried to put up a fight but Hoisington won 66-20. The Red Aces had troubles hitting in the 3-point range and as a result, lost 77-64.

SPEARVILLE — On Tuesday night, Spearville High School took on Macksville. The Lancers were down by 6 at the end of the 1st quarter but the Mustangs were too much for Spearville to handle and ended up losing 76-43.

The lady Lancers were able to win 45—36 over the Mustangs. The Mustangs were up by one at halftime but the Lady Lancers made a 9-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the mustangs.

