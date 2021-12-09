DCHS boys wrestling: Demons title against elite competition

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Red Demons boys wrestling team traveled to Gardner Edgerton to compete in one of the nations premier tournaments.

The tournament included national powerhouses Allen High School and Paducah Tilghman among many others.

Dodge City’s Damian Mendez (132) was on a mission. He powered his way through the competition racking up a total of 60 takedowns against ranked opponents.

In the finals he faced Jayden Frazier of Paducah Tilghman. This was a match up that featured two All-Americans wrestling with Mendez being the superior wrestler in the matchup, recording 10 takedowns and an escape against Frazier and at the end of the match it was Mendez with the win.

"I want to break the takedown record for the state of Kansas," Mendez said of his goals this season. The record sits at 401. "I want to leave it all out there and have the most dominant season a Kansas wrestler has had."

Luke Barker reached the finals with tech falls and pins in all of his matches. His finals match against Benjamin Mower, was one for the ages. The two individuals put on a high scoring back and forth match of the night. Barker would jump out to an early 6-2 lead after the first period, but Mower was able to secure a near fall and a takedown to draw the score to 8-7 going into the 3rd. The final 30 seconds of the match would see 3 lead changes as Barker was eventually crowned the champion.

When asked why competing in tournaments like the Gardner Edgerton Invitational are important to Barker and the team, Barker said, "Legacy, creating our legacy. When our time is long over, we want every team in Kansas to know who we are. Every time we step onto the mat we make statements and tournaments like Gardner Edgerton gives us the opportunity to do that."

Placers at GE Invite

113-Dylan Wainscott 6th

120-Raymond Hernandez 10th

126-Frio Vontress 8th

132-Damian Mendez 1st

138-Rudy Hernandez 8th

152-Miguel Aguilera 10th

160-Josh Gonzales 9th

170-Luke Barker 1st

182- Jesus Lopez 11th

195-Roman Loya 6th

220-Santonio Turner 8th

285-Edgar Hernandez 7th