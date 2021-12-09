DCHS girls wrestling: Lady Demons Dominate Valley Center Invitational

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City Lady Demons wrestling squad traveled to the Valley Center Invitational and won. The Red Demons dominated the competition and held a 82-point lead on the second place Derby Panthers and made a statement as they battled through the 20-team field.

The team was led by returning state placer Ariana De La Rosa, who placed at the state meet last year and returning state qualifier Dayanara Garcia and freshmen Phenom Hailey Ramos.

Ramos spoke of the difference between middle school wrestling and high school wrestling, saying, “The level of athletes I am competing against. “I’m starting to get new opportunities to better my skill set and become a better wrestler overall.”

Ramos added, “The amount of support we receive from the coaches and the team have made a big difference in the way we push ourselves to become better,” regarding what the team environment is like.

The Lady Demons will compete in the Great Bend Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Tournament Results:

109-Ashley Alonzo 2nd

115-Emily Alonzo 4th

120-Denys Ochoa DNP 4-2

126-Ariana De La Rosa 1st

132-Hailey Ramos 1st

138-Dayanara Garcia 1st

143-Valeria Hernandez DNP 2-2

155-Ashley Alonzo 2nd

170-Jolette Almaraz 3rd

235-Sindy Gutierrez 2nd

