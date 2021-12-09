Southwest Storm Football sign local talent

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The weather alarms were going off across southwest Kansas as the Southwest Storm signed Bowen Smith and Dillion Burkhard. Smith was a member of the Dodge City Community College football team a year ago and Burkhard was a member of the DCCC football team before he went to Southeastern University.

The Storm are putting together a solid team so far.

Below is a list of other signees of the Storm:

Jaylen Lowe, Langston University, where he accounted for 3,696 total yards his senior season and 43 touchdowns which are both school records. Lowe was also Sooner Athletic Conference player of the year and earned All American honors.

Dominic Montero is a 6’2” 300-pound offensive Lineman from Peru State College than can play any position on the O-line. Montero brings versatility and Champions Indoor Football experience to the squad.

Jeremy West is from Alcorn State, and is listed as a 6’4” 315-pound juggernaut. Wests’ size, power and speed will be a huge issue for defensive lines.

Ronnell Lewis, is a standout 6’3” 255 edge rusher from The University of Oklahoma. He finished his collegiate career with 118 tackles, 10 sacks and 2 interceptions prior to playing for The Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Brian Handley is a former Division 1 running back standout from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Handley brings size and explosive speed and quickness.

To contact the writer, email ssportsreporting@gmail.com