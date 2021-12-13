Bucklin boys basketball: Bucklin Boys Lose A Close One

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Red Aces were out scored 70-63 in a loss to Ellis on Dec. 9. Bucklin won the 1st quarter of the match up but Ellis came back and took a 3-point lead at half time 32-29. Ellis had two players that stood out and they were Tayson Jimenez and Kaden Solorio both finished the game with over 20 points each. Bucklin was led by Scott Price and Nathan Bowman. Price finished the night with 19 points and Bowman finished with 17. This loss drops the Red Aces to 1-2 for the year.

After three games Scott Price is averaging 23 PPG.

Name PTS

Nathan Bowman 17

Jaron Lindsay 8

Andrew Bowman 9

Scott Price 19

Kolson Cook 10

To contact the writer, email ssportsreporting@gmail.com