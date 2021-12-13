DCHS boys wrestling: Demons win dual against Great Bend

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The No. 3 ranked Red Demons boys wrestling squad was full of ups and downs, but eventually came home with a 41-24 victory against Great Bend. The Demons had some injuries/illness that put the team at a disadvantage. Great Bend gave the Demons some fits but were eventually able to settle into the matches and secure the victories that the Demons needed.

Miguel Aguilera (DC) edged out Skylar McMullen (GB), in a match that Aguilera never trailed in and contained as much action as the rest of the matches put together. Both wrestlers went toe-to-toe and exchanged blows throughout the match.

Aguilera was able to secure the final takedown in the closing seconds to win 15-10. The Demons would not lose another match the rest of the night and secure the first WAC dual of the year.

Results

113 Dylan Wainscott (Dodge City) over Emanuel Prieto (Great Bend) (Fall 2:58)

120 Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over Unknown (For.)

126 Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) over Frio Vontress (Dodge City) (Fall 0:50)

132 Damian Mendez (Dodge City) over Robby Gutierrez (Great Bend) (TF 26-11 4:39)

138 Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Rudy Hernandez (Dodge City) (Fall 3:40)

145 Ismael Ramirez (Dodge City) over Jace Schartz (Great Bend) (Fall 3:53)

152 Miguel Aguilera (Dodge City) over Skyler McMullen (Great Bend) (Dec 15-10)

160 Josh Gonzales (Dodge City) over Vaiden Weinrich (Great Bend) (Dec 4-3)

170 Luke Barker (Dodge City) over Aidan Davidson (Great Bend) (Fall 2:14)

182 Jesus Lopez (Dodge City) over Matthew Johnson (Great Bend) (Dec 4-2)

195 Roman Loya (Dodge City) over Brody Schnoebelen (Great Bend) (Dec 12-5)

220 Keyven Schroeder (Great Bend) over Unknown (For.)

285 Edgar Hernandez (Dodge City) over Unknown (For.)

