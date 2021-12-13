DCHS girls wrestling: Lady Demons Beat Great Bend 41-24

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

In the first action against a WAC opponent of the year, the Dodge City girls wrestling teams traveled to Great Bend and both teams put on a show.

The Lady Demons who are currently ranked 2nd, squared off against a tough Panther squad. The Lady Demons for revenge from an early dual loss to Great Bend from last year, used their veterans and newcomers to come away with a 41-24 win.

The match of the night featured No. 3 Ariana De La Rosa (DC) against No. 4 Daisy Gomez (GB) was clearly the match of the night.

Both wrestlers fought the entire match for positioning. De La Rosa was able to get an angle in the first period to secure a takedown and a 2-0 lead that she would not relinquish the rest of the match. Gomez choosing top in the 2nd period allowed De La Rosa to get an escape and expand her lead to 3. In the 3rd period De La Rosa once again escaped from bottom to hold the final score of 4-0.

Girls Results

109 Ashley Alonzo (Dodge City) over Caitlyn White (Great Bend) (TF 22-5 5:36)

115 Emily Alonzo (Dodge City) over Rosa Campos (Great Bend) (Fall 4:40)

120 Denys Ochoa (Dodge City) over Jaydon Davis (Great Bend) (Dec 6-3)

126 Ariana De La Rosa (Dodge City) over Daizy Gomez (Great Bend) (Dec 4-0)

132 Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Kirsten Heinz (Dodge City) (Fall 0:30)

138 Dayanara Garcia (Dodge City) over Katie Kuhlman (Great Bend) (Fall 1:32)

143 Sierra Ferguson (Great Bend) over Valeria Hernandez (Dodge City) (Fall 0:52)

155 Ashley Arroyo (Dodge City) over Kirra Stevens (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

170 Jolette Almaraz (Dodge City) over Danica Cline (Great Bend) (Fall 3:17)

191 Kynslee White (Great Bend) over Unknown (For.)

235 Sindy Gutierez (Dodge City) over Haylee Holinde (Great Bend) (Fall 2:25)

