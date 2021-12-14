DCHS wrestling: Girls Improve at Great Bend Tournament

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Lady Demons wrestling team was able to come away with a 2nd place finish at the Great Bend tournament while missing a few varsity weight classes due to various reasons.

The tournament was a great measuring stick and the girls have been improving overall.

Ashley Alonso is proving that she is ready for the world of high school wrestling. The superstar freshmen was able to come away with a hard earned 2nd place finish, en route to her finals appearance she beat the defending D2 state champion 11-7 in the quarters and returning state placer in the semi’s by pin.

In the finals, she faced Josiah Ortiz from Lakin who is a veteran when it comes to the sport of wrestling and wasn’t able to keep the upsets coming.

The squad travels to Bashor-Linwood this weekend to wrestle in a 30-team field that features 5 of the top ranked teams in Kansas as well as teams from Missouri.

Placers/Records:

101-Shyanne Rincones DNP 1-2

109A- Ashley Alonzo 2 nd

109A-Jessica Rivera DNP 2-2

109B-Jasmin Beltran 3 rd

115A-Emily Alonzo DNP 2-2

115B-Ayden Ruiz 4 th place

120A-Denys Ochoa DNP 3-2

120A-Arias Armenta DNP 2-2

138A-Dayanara Garcia 2 nd

138B-Hailey Ramos 1 st

143A-Valeria Hernandez 3 rd

155A-Ashley Arroyo 3 rd

170A-Jolette Almaraz 1 st

235A-Sindy Gutierrez DNP 0-2

To contact the writer, email ssportsreporting@gmail.com