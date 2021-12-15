Bucklin boys basketball: Red Aces top Ellis Arrows 77-21

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Bucklin Red Aces were hitting on all cylinders in a 77-21 win over the Larned Indians. Buckin was led by Scott Price and Kolson Cook. Cook would end the night with 17 points and Price finished the game with 18 points. Jaron Lindsay led the team with 8 rebounds on the night. Bucklin finished the Keady Classic Basketball Tournament with a 2-2 record on the season.

Name PTS

Nathan Bowman 10

Colton Stein 2

Kaden Tilley 4

Jaron Lindsay 8

Andrew Bowman 4

Scott Price 18

Garin Stimpert 3

Dairius McKinsey 3

Kolson Cook 17

Lucas Kirk 2

