DCHS boys basketball: Red Demons Win Topside Tip-Off Basketball Tournament
The Dodge City Red Demons boys basketball team won the Topside tournament championship Saturday night in Goodland.
The Red Demons won 70-59 over the very talented Wray Eagles. The Red Demons were led by Cooper Scheck with 24 points and Isaiah Taylor with 19 points.
Scheck was 8/14 behind and Taylor was 3/5 from the 3 point line. At the end of the night Dodge City hit 44% of their 3′s, while Wray hit 38 percent of theirs.
The Eagles were led by Bryant Schoenthal with 27 points and 6 rebounds.
The Demons dominated the glass, pulling down 32 rebounds compared to 21 by the Eagles. Aidan Sowers and Dawson Taylor both finished the night with 7 rebounds.
Name PTS FG
Isaiah Taylor 19 6/9
Austin Schulte 2 1/1
Dylan Smith 5 2/4
Aidan Sowers 6 1/7
Cooper Scheck 24 8/14
Dawson Taylor 12 4/13
Tyler Cox 4 2/4
