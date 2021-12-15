DCHS boys basketball: Red Demons Win Topside Tip-Off Basketball Tournament

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City Red Demons boys basketball team won the Topside tournament championship Saturday night in Goodland.

The Red Demons won 70-59 over the very talented Wray Eagles. The Red Demons were led by Cooper Scheck with 24 points and Isaiah Taylor with 19 points.

Scheck was 8/14 behind and Taylor was 3/5 from the 3 point line. At the end of the night Dodge City hit 44% of their 3′s, while Wray hit 38 percent of theirs.

The Eagles were led by Bryant Schoenthal with 27 points and 6 rebounds.

The Demons dominated the glass, pulling down 32 rebounds compared to 21 by the Eagles. Aidan Sowers and Dawson Taylor both finished the night with 7 rebounds.

Name PTS FG

Isaiah Taylor 19 6/9

Austin Schulte 2 1/1

Dylan Smith 5 2/4

Aidan Sowers 6 1/7

Cooper Scheck 24 8/14

Dawson Taylor 12 4/13

Tyler Cox 4 2/4

