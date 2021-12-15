DCHS girls basketball: Lady Demons Suffer First Loss

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City High School Lady Demons played a very talented Cowgirls team in the championship game on Saturday. The Lady Demons fought hard all night but lost 47-39.

Camree Johnson and Victoria Gonzalez led the Lady Demons with 7 rebounds each. Johnson scored a team high 13 points and Mataya Clark finished the night with 10 points.

Name PTS FG

Becca Unruh 3 1/11

Camree Johnson 13 6/14

Mataya Clark 10 4/7

Victoria Gonzalez 6 2/4

Amaya Perez 3 1/6

Easha Potts 4 1/2

