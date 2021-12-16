DCCC: Men's Basketball Coach, Jake Williams Named HoopDirt JUCO Coach of the Week

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Head coach, Jake Williams has the Dodge City men's basketball team rolling as the Conquistadors picked up a pair of Top 20 wins last week beating No. 19 Butler 74-63 and besting No. 4 Hutchinson on the road 102-96 to improve to 11-1 on the season and 6-0 in KJCCC play.

Under Coach Williams, the Conqs are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season when the program started 15-1 that season. Just in his second season with the Conqs Coach Williams has won 25 games and 18 Conference games.

Defensively the Conqs have stymied opponents this season as teams are shooting just 37.1% from the floor a number that ranks 16th in the Nation. While the Conqs overall on the season are surrendering 72.2 points per game in the six Conference games this year the Conqs are giving up just 65.2 points per game and holding teams to 36.1% shooting.

Offensively the Conqs are posting 88.3 points per game this season on 50.1% shooting which ranks 23rd in the Nation; while in Conference play the Conqs are shooting 52.6% from the floor. Five players are averaging double figures for the Conqs on the season, while three more average 6.5 or more points per game, also.