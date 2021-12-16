DCCC: Men's Basketball Extends Win Streak to 10 With Road Win Over Cloud County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Make it 10-straight wins for the Dodge City men's basketball team as the Conquistadors who moved to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I rankings, went on the road on Monday and topped Cloud County 70-53.

The win moves the Conqs to 12-1 on the season and 7-0 in KJCCC action as they head into the holiday break. The 10-game win streak for the Conqs is the longest since the 2006-07 season.

Conqs got off to a cold start from the field on the night starting the game 2-11 from the floor but early free throws helped them own the lead over the Thunderbirds of Cloud County. Shots would start to fall in the first half and the Conqs would go on a 14-3 run over the final five and half minutes of the first half which included a 7-0 run to end the half giving them a 36-23 lead at intermission. Two minutes into the second half the Conqs expanded the lead to 16 points and would continually hold Cloud County's advances off in the second half. The lead would grow to as many as 19 points as the Conqs claimed the 70-53 victory.

The defense was strong again for the Conqs as Cloud County shot just 36.1% from the floor on the night as the Conqs in six of their seven Conference games held opponents to under 70 points and under 38% shooting. Offensively the Conqs shot 40% from the floor and took advantage of the charity stripe going 23-29 from the line, while also winning the rebounding 45-32.

Themus Fulks led the Conqs finishing with 23 points on 6-12 shooting and 11-12 from the free-throw line, while Oumar Koureissi matched his career-high finishing with 15 points on 6-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Mykell Robinson recorded 12 points and went 6-8 from the free-throw line, also adding five rebounds.

Jordan Love had one of his best games as a Conq finishing with eight points and seven rebounds. While Nick Pringle had his fifth double-figure rebound night with 12 rebounds, adding four points and three blocks.

Conqs head into the holiday break sitting at 12-1 overall and will be back in action on Jan. 5, 2022 when they host the Conference-leading Independence Pirates.