DCCC: Men's Basketball Leaps to No. 5 in Latest NJCAA DI Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After a pair of Top 20 wins last week the Dodge City men's basketball team leaps into the Top Five in the latest NJCAA Division I rankings. The ranking marks the third straight week in the polls and the fourth time in the seven polls this season the Conquistadors have been ranked.

The Conqs who improved to 11-1 on the season and 6-0 in KJCCC action last week are up five spots in the latest NJCAA DI rankings to check in at No. 5. Conqs are riding a nine-game win streak after beating Butler 74-63 last week and then beating Hutchinson 102-96 on the road. The 11-1 start to the season is the best start for the program since the 2006-07 season.

Three other KJCCC teams remain in the rankings alongside the Conqs as Hutchinson checks in at No. 6, Colby drops to No. 18, Butler moves down to No. 21.

The defense has helped lead the way for the Conqs success this season as they are surrendering 72.2 points per game on only 37.1% shooting which ranks 16th in the Nation. In their six Conference games, the Conqs defense has been even better holding teams to just 65.2 points per game on 36.1% shooting both of which lead the KJCCC.

Offensively the Conqs are posting 88.3 points per game this season on 50.1% shooting which ranks 23rd in the Nation; while in Conference play the Conqs are shooting 52.6% from the floor. Five players are averaging double figures for the Conqs on the season, while three more average 6.5 or more points per game, also.