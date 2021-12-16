DCCC: Women's Basketball Drops Conference Tilt at Cloud County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City women wrapped up the first semester with a tough road loss to Cloud County as the Thunderbirds used a strong shooting night handing the Conquistadors the 87-55 loss.

With an early 8-0 run by Cloud County the Thunderbirds would hold the lead a majority of the contest and the Conqs took their fifth loss of the season falling to 9-5 on the season and 4-4 in KJCCC play.

The Conqs held a 6-4 lead three and half minutes into the contest but the first of 11 Cloud County three-pointers gave the Thunderbirds a 7-6 lead. Conqs would put together a 6-0 run late in the first quarter to take the lead back for a few seconds but trailed 17-16 at end of the first quarter. Cloud County put together a 10-2 run early in the second quarter and grew their lead to double figures and at the half, the Conqs trailed 40-33.

The start of the second half saw the Conqs come out and draw within three points but Cloud County continued to shoot well and drained some more three-pointers ultimately growing the lead the rest of the second half as the Conqs were outscored 20-9 in the fourth quarter and fell 87-55.

In the loss, the Conqs shot just 30.8% from the floor and made just four three-pointers, while Cloud shot 55% and drained 11 three-pointers. Conqs also struggled to maintain possession having 22 turnovers but did force 23 turnovers by the Thunderbirds.

Bree Stephens paced the Conqs on the night finishing with 16 points going 5-5 from the free-throw line while adding six rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Jada Burton chipped in 11 points along with five assists and four rebounds. Both Samantha Koeberer and Blance Mampuya each tallied six points off the bench.

Conqs head into the holiday break sitting at 9-5 overall and will be back in action on Jan. 5, 2022 when they host the Conference-leading Independence Pirates.