DCHS boys basketball: Red Demons On Fire
The Dodge City Red Demons are now 6-0 after beating the Woodward Boomers 61-45.
The Demons were led by Cooper Scheck’s 22 points on the night. So far this year, Cooper is averaging 20.8 points per game and is shooting 55% behind the arc.
Aidan Sowers and Dylan Smith both had 7 rebounds on the night. Sowers finished the night with 12 points and Smith scored 7 points as well. The Demons saw a lot of players come off the bench and make an impact. The Red Demons are back in action on Jan. 4, 2022 taking on Ulysses.
Name Points Rebounds
Isaiah Taylor 3 3
Austin Schulte 0 1
Dylan Smith 7 7
Aidan Sowers 12 7
Daniel Sanchez 2 2
Cooper Scheck 22 5
Dawson Taylor 8 5
Tocji Okoro 2 2
Daelyn Unzueta 3 0
Tristen Buller 2 0
