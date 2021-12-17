DCHS boys basketball: Red Demons On Fire

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City Red Demons are now 6-0 after beating the Woodward Boomers 61-45.

The Demons were led by Cooper Scheck’s 22 points on the night. So far this year, Cooper is averaging 20.8 points per game and is shooting 55% behind the arc.

Aidan Sowers and Dylan Smith both had 7 rebounds on the night. Sowers finished the night with 12 points and Smith scored 7 points as well. The Demons saw a lot of players come off the bench and make an impact. The Red Demons are back in action on Jan. 4, 2022 taking on Ulysses.

Name Points Rebounds

Isaiah Taylor 3 3

Austin Schulte 0 1

Dylan Smith 7 7

Aidan Sowers 12 7

Daniel Sanchez 2 2

Cooper Scheck 22 5

Dawson Taylor 8 5

Tocji Okoro 2 2

Daelyn Unzueta 3 0

Tristen Buller 2 0

