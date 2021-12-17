DCHS girls basketball: Lady Demons Outscore Boomers 48-40

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City Lady Demons faced a very competitive team from Woodward in their latest matchup. The Boomers led each quarter of play until the fourth quarter.

In the last quarter, the Boomers were outscored 18-9 resulting in a 48-40 victory for the Lady Demons.

The Lady Demons were led by Camree Johnson 19 points and Amaya Perez finished the night with 10 points. Perez scored all of her points in the fourth quarter at a much needed time for the Lady Demons.

Mataya Clark and Victoria Gonzalez both finished the night with 6 rebounds.

The Lady Demons are now 5-1 and won and will be back in action on Jan. 4, 2022 against Ulysses.

Name Points Rebounds

Becca Unruh 8 3

Alex Gere 2 1

Camree Johnson 19 3

Mataya Clark 3 6

Victoria Gonzalez 2 6

Amaya Perez 10 2

Easha Potts 4 1

To contact the writer, email ssportsreporting@gmail.com