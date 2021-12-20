DCHS boys soccer: Hernandez named NFHS Sectional Coach of the Year

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has announced that 11 high school coaches from Kansas have been named National Coaches Association Sectional Coaches of the Year for the 2020-21 school seasons.

Among them is Dodge City High School boys soccer coach Saul Hernandez.

The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections.

Kansas is represented by Section 5 – Midwest which includes (Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota).

The NFHS has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982.

The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category. The NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee then considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories. The sectional winners will now be put in consideration for National Coach of the Year, to be announced sometime in January.

“We are so proud of Saul and our Red Demon Soccer program," said DCHS athletic director Jay Gifford. "Saul and his staff have consistently demonstrated for our student-athletes the value of hard work, preparation, and character both on and off the field.

"Coach Hernandez is certainly deserving of this award and would be the first to give credit to his family, coaching staff, and the many outstanding players that have been involved in our soccer program. We are very fortunate to have Saul and his family in Dodge City.”

In speaking on receiving the recognition, Hernandez said, “It is an honor to be recognized by my peers and other coaches for this prestigious award. This would not be possible without my staff, players, family, administration, and our community. The goal of our program(s) will always be to better young men and young women through soccer and give them an opportunity to be successful in the future while representing the community in a positive manner. As a proud Dodge City native, I strive to do my best to represent the community and to continue improving for our youth in Dodge City.”

Hernandez career records at DCHS for boys soccer is (127-14-1, [2] 6A State Titles). Hernandez is also the girls soccer coach and has a (41-36-9) career record.

To contact the writer, email ssportsreporting@gmail.com