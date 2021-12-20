Outdoors: Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2021

Steve Gilliland

Special to the Globe

Twas the night before Christmas and except for that mouse

Not a creature was stirring cause’ we were locked in the house.

The villain called COVID had come here to reign

It’s imprisoned our senses and numbed all our brains.

But deer season was here and my freezer was bare

So, I snuck out the back so no one was aware.

It was just before dark as I climbed into my seat

Overlooking a woodlot and a field of new wheat.

Then out in the wheatfield there arose such a clatter

I sprang from my seat and I fell down the ladder.

I guess I clobbered my head when I fell to the ground

Cause” what looked like reindeer were roaming around.

“Merry Christmas to me” I though in my mind

Reindeer meat in my freezer will suit me just fine.

But as the fog in my head cleared, I thought “What’s the chances”

A field full of reindeer in the middle of Kansas?

I shouldered my rifle but the target I chose

Appeared to have bells on and strange looking nose.

It looked funny and shiny and about to explode

In fact, if you’d seen it, you might even say it glowed.

Then out from behind them stepped a man dressed in red

And he fell to his knees in what looked like a sled.

He was visibly shaken and a tear wet his cheek

As he turned around towards me and he started to speak.

“This once was my favorite night of the year

I looked forward to spreading good will and good cheer.

But now all seems muddled, nothing is clear

And the world has gone crazy and seems helpless with fear.

The naughty and nice list is just an offender

Cause’ some kids today even question their gender.

Aunt Jemima got cancelled and Dr Suess had to flee

Some schools can’t call kids a “he” or a “she.”

And reindeer gas causes more grief

Than the homeless among us that live on the street.

We’ve had to invent a new name for the elves

Now I must call them “small workers with bells.”

Wood for the workshop and new paint for the sleigh

Are all on some big ship out in some bay.

And costs have gone up and continue to soar

To the point we can hardly make toys anymore.”

He suddenly grew quiet and looked toward the sky

Then with pain in his voice he said with a sigh

“But the saddest illusion that some people utter

Is that Christmas can’t happen because of this clutter.

Now you know I am Santa he said with a sniffle

But Christmas is Jesus, that plain and that simple.”

He climbed into his sleigh and to his team gave a whistle

And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

And I heard him exclaim as they flew out of sight

“Keep Christ in Christmas and to all a good night.”

So, in the absence of reindeer meat in my dish

Guess I’ll just have a salad and a nice piece of fish.

Merry Christmas!