DCHS wrestling: Lady Demons finish 2nd in Lady Cat Classic

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City High School Lady Demons wrestling team traveled to Bashor-Linwood to compete in the 4th annual Lady Cat Classic. There were 29 teams from Kansas and Missouri with 5 of the 10 top ranked teams in Kansas at the event.

The Lady Demons came away with a 2nd place finish.

This season the girls team has adjusted its schedule to compete in bigger tournaments and this weekend proved they have earned that right.

Facing the states best the girls, the Lady Demons were able to rise up and perform at a high level. Two freshmen continue to make a name for themselves as Ashley Alonso and Hailey Ramos made the finals at another big tournament.

Alonso was able to knock off No. 4 ranked Catherine Duong from Olathe North 11-7 in the semis before falling to No. 2 (D2) ranked E’owynn Codney from Burlington.

Ramos was able to secure a pin against No. 5 Gianna Decicco from Olathe Northwest in the semis before falling the finals to No. 2 ranked Alexis Fredrickson from Topeka Washburn Rural. She was winning the match before losing by a pin in the 2nd period.

Individual Results: Varsity

2nd place — Ashley Alonso, Hailey Ramos

3rd place — Jolette Almaraz

5th place - Jasmine Beltran, Jessica Rivera, Ariana De La Rosa, Valeria Hernandez, Ashley Arroyo

JV Results:

Champion: Ayden Ruiz

2nd place: Arias Armenta, Kirsten Heinz

