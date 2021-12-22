DCHS wrestling: Red Demons boys take 5th in Colorado

Mark Shelton

Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City High School boys wrestling team traveled to Greeley, Colorado, to compete in a 60-team Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament featuring top teams from Colorado, Wyoming and Pennsylvania recently.

The Red Demons were in a tight team race during the 2-day event and came away with six placers and a 5th place finish.

The tournament seeded out to 16 and each bracket was loaded with highly ranked individuals leading to lower seeds, many times being returning state placers and ranked individuals.

Individual Placers:

Champion - Damian Mendez (beat Joey Airola, Boulder High School who placed 3rd at nationals, went 3-2 in finals and Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon High School who is a Colorado State Champion 4-1 in semis who will also be coming to our home tournament Jan. 8 and will likely set up a highly competitive rematch).

3rd place - Luke Barker (lost a tough match against a two-time Colorado state finalist in the semis in a match Barker was winning in the 3rd period and got thrown in the final minute and lost. Barker came back and beat two No. 1 ranked kids from Colorado by major decision to take 3rd).

6th - Roman Loya

7th - Rudy Hernandez and Santonio Turner

8th - Ismael Ramirez.

